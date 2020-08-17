Armenia becoming huge construction site – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. After the visit to Gegharkunik Province, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia is becoming a huge construction site, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said in a Facebook Live on August 17.

‘’Today civilizational revolution is taking place in the villages. People go out of their houses and see High quality roads with drainage and lighting systems. This makes me optimistic to say that the Republic of Armenia is becoming a huge construction site'', Pashinyan said, adding that his visit to Gegharkunik Province was rather impressive.

''In 2018 we adopted a strategic plan according to which the roads around Sevan Lake must be of high quality. Practically we are in the final stage of this task'', he said.

Nikol Pashinyan added that in the future he will aslo visit Sevan National Park.

