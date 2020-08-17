BBC HARDtalk’s Stephen Sackur challenges Aliyev for interview after Pashinyan episode

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. Days after the BBC HARDtalk episode with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan aired, the program’s host Stephen Sackur is challenging Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to an interview, citing “extraordinary” response to the August 14 interview with the Armenian leader.

“The response to my interview with Armenian PM @NikolPashinyan has been extraordinary - in both #Armenia and #Azerbaijan,” Sackur tweeted. “The world needs to hear from both sides. So how about it @presidentaz? Or any other senior minister in #Baku?”

The BBC HARDtalk interview with PM Nikol Pashinyan addressed issues such as the democratic reforms in Armenia, the coronavirus response, and the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan