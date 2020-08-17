Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 August

BBC HARDtalk’s Stephen Sackur challenges Aliyev for interview after Pashinyan episode

BBC HARDtalk’s Stephen Sackur challenges Aliyev for interview after Pashinyan episode

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. Days after the BBC HARDtalk episode with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan aired, the program’s host Stephen Sackur is challenging Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to an interview, citing “extraordinary” response to the August 14 interview with the Armenian leader.

“The response to my interview with Armenian PM @NikolPashinyan has been extraordinary - in both #Armenia and #Azerbaijan,” Sackur tweeted. “The world needs to hear from both sides. So how about it @presidentaz? Or any other senior minister in #Baku?”

The BBC HARDtalk interview with PM Nikol Pashinyan addressed issues such as the democratic reforms in Armenia, the coronavirus response, and the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration