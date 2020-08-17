Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 August

Aliyev names new ambassador to Georgia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has appointed a new ambassador to Georgia.

Faik Guliyev will replace Dursun Hasanov in the position, the Azerbaijani media reported.

The sacking comes after Aliyev lambasted his ambassadors in different countries amid the attacks on Armenia in mid-July. Aliyev had said that some of his envoys are unable to properly defend Azerbaijani interests abroad.

He first dismissed his foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov. Then, the Azerbaijani ambassador to Serbia was detained in Baku while visiting the capital for a meeting. He was formally sacked on August 17 and is arrested on charges of embezzling state funds.

