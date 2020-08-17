Aliyev formally sacks his ambassador to Serbia after arrest

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has dismissed from office his ambassador to Serbia, Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina Eldar Hasanov, who was detained by security services on August 13th in Baku on suspicion of embezzlement.

According to Azerbaijani news reports the investigation into the financial affairs of the envoy produced substantial evidence that he has embezzled large sums of state funds and has committed other violations.

Hasanov arrived in Baku the day before his arrest, and participated in talks between the heads of the security councils of Azerbaijan and Serbia, according to local news reports.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan