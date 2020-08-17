2021 STARMUS festival expected to boost Armenia tourism

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is expected to become an international center for technology, science, music and arts for one week as it is going to host the 6th STARMUS International Festival from September 6 to 11 in 2021.

The event will be held in Armenia at the initiative of President Armen Sarkissian, with the support of the government of Armenia.

It was Sarkissian’s idea to bring the 6th edition of the festival to Armenia, which he proposed at the 5th edition.

According to a news release issued by Sarkissian’s Office, the event is expected to attract thousands of visitors, including Nobel laureates, renowned scientists and musicians and others.

“President Sarkissian is sure that during the one week the renowned scientists will not only pass on new ideas to the visitors but will also inspire our scientists and the youth with their meetings and lectures. Especially when one of the goals of the festival is to guide the youth towards science, new technologies and the future”, Sarkissian’s Office said.

At the same time, the Armenian President is also highlighting the event in terms of tourism development in Armenia, a sector currently suffering difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Basically the festival will be a unique boost to advance tourism, which is especially important given the present-day problems of the sector”.

The President is having regular meetings with tourism companies and encouraged them to actively participate in the process.

