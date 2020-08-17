COVID-19: Only 5 active cases in Republic of Artsakh as of latest data

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh’s authorities say there are only 5 active cases of COVID-19 in the country as of August 17.

Moreover, no new cases were recorded over the last 24 hours.

The cumulative total number of confirmed cases stands at 254, with 248 recoveries. So far, there haven’t been any coronavirus-related deaths in Artsakh.However, one person infected with the virus had died earlier, but the death was caused by other pre-existing illnesses.

Artsakh’s health authorities conducted 8 046 tests since the onset of the outbreak.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan