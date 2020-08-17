Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 August

COVID-19: Only 5 active cases in Republic of Artsakh as of latest data

COVID-19: Only 5 active cases in Republic of Artsakh as of latest data

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh’s authorities say there are only 5 active cases of COVID-19 in the country as of August 17.

Moreover, no new cases were recorded over the last 24 hours.

The cumulative total number of confirmed cases stands at 254, with 248 recoveries. So far, there haven’t been any coronavirus-related deaths in Artsakh.However, one person infected with the virus had died earlier, but the death was caused by other pre-existing illnesses. 

Artsakh’s health authorities conducted 8 046 tests since the onset of the outbreak.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration