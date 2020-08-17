Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 August

Armenian CDC reports 6 coronavirus fatalities in last 24 hours

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. 38 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, the Armenian Center for Disease Control and Prevention said. However, only 284 tests were carried out Sunday.

The cumulative total of confirmed cases stands at 41701, with 34655 recoveries. 71 people recovered over the last 24 hours.

6 people died from COVID-19 complications over the last day, raising the total death toll to 824. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 244 other people infected with the virus, who died from other pre-existing illnesses.

As of August 17, the number of active cases stands at 5978.

A total of 185594 tests were conducted in Armenia since the outbreak began in March.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





