President Sarkissian congratulates Indonesia’s Widodo on Independence Day

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has congratulated Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo on the Indonesian Independence Day.

“I am confident that the relations between Armenia and Indonesia will continue developing both bilaterally and in multilateral arenas for the benefit of our nations,” Sarkissian said in a telegram published by his office.

The Armenian President wished President Widodo strong health and success, and to the people of Indonesia peace and prosperity.

