Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 August

President Sarkissian congratulates Indonesia’s Widodo on Independence Day

President Sarkissian congratulates Indonesia’s Widodo on Independence Day

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has congratulated Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo on the Indonesian Independence Day.

“I am confident that the relations between Armenia and Indonesia will continue developing both bilaterally and in multilateral arenas for the benefit of our nations,” Sarkissian said in a telegram published by his office.

The Armenian President wished President Widodo strong health and success, and to the people of Indonesia peace and prosperity.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration