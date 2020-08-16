ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and key events of the passing week.
100 years later, Woodrow Wilson’s legally binding verdict on Armenia-Turkey border remains in force
Treaty of Sevres remains essential document for fair resolution of Armenian Question – Sarkissian
10 Armenian political parties issue statement over Sevres Treaty centennial
Armenia responds to Turkey’s statement on 100th anniversary of the Treaty of Sevres
Armenia follows illegal provocative actions of Turkey and supports Greece and Cyprus
European Parliament’s 2nd largest group calls for Azerbaijan to be “immediately expelled” from EP
First Armenian relief plane arrives in Beirut
Armenia and Artsakh send planeloads of humanitarian aid to Lebanon
Armenian High Commissioner for Diaspora holds multiple community meetings in Beirut
Many Lebanese-Armenians unable to withdraw savings to repatriate amid crisis, High Commissioner says
Government develops regulations to ensure “worthily” receiving Lebanese-Armenian repatriates
Lebanese Government steps down
COVID-19: Armenia reports 196 new cases, 320 recoveries in one day
1 new case of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh
Armenia extends coronavirus-related state of emergency for another month
Armenia open for travelers as COVID-19 state of emergency restrictions are eased
Armenia eases mandatory face mask rules
Armenia is in process of overcoming pandemic, says Prime Minister
High Commissioner Zareh Sinanyan considers options of helping Syrian-Armenians in COVID-19 response
More than 47000 coronavirus test kits produced and supplied by Armenian scientists so far
Russia starts production of COVID-19 vaccine
BBC HARDtalk: Pashinyan talks about Armenia’s relations with Russia, the United States, Iran and EU
President Sarkissian and PM Pashinyan hold working meeting
Captain Ruben Sanamyan to be awarded with title of National Hero
Opposition LHK’s Mane Tandilyan quits parliament citing health issues
Schools in Armenia to resume classes from September 15
PM names new deputy directors of NSS
Court awards Ucom’s motion to apply interim measure
Measurement works reveal 30 previously unknown stones at “Armenian Stonehenge” Carahunge
DW documentary retraces Armenian photographer Kegham Djeghalian’s career
Azerbaijani propaganda event in LA cancelled after Armenian community protests
Pashinyan congratulates Lukashenko on re-election as President of Belarus
UEFA Europa League qualifier draws reveal competition facing Armenian clubs