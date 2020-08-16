ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and key events of the passing week.

100 years later, Woodrow Wilson’s legally binding verdict on Armenia-Turkey border remains in force

Treaty of Sevres remains essential document for fair resolution of Armenian Question – Sarkissian

10 Armenian political parties issue statement over Sevres Treaty centennial

Armenia responds to Turkey’s statement on 100th anniversary of the Treaty of Sevres

Armenia follows illegal provocative actions of Turkey and supports Greece and Cyprus

European Parliament’s 2nd largest group calls for Azerbaijan to be “immediately expelled” from EP

First Armenian relief plane arrives in Beirut

Armenia and Artsakh send planeloads of humanitarian aid to Lebanon

Armenian High Commissioner for Diaspora holds multiple community meetings in Beirut

Many Lebanese-Armenians unable to withdraw savings to repatriate amid crisis, High Commissioner says

Government develops regulations to ensure “worthily” receiving Lebanese-Armenian repatriates

Lebanese Government steps down

COVID-19: Armenia reports 196 new cases, 320 recoveries in one day

1 new case of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

Armenia extends coronavirus-related state of emergency for another month

Armenia open for travelers as COVID-19 state of emergency restrictions are eased

Armenia eases mandatory face mask rules

Armenia is in process of overcoming pandemic, says Prime Minister

High Commissioner Zareh Sinanyan considers options of helping Syrian-Armenians in COVID-19 response





More than 47000 coronavirus test kits produced and supplied by Armenian scientists so far

Russia starts production of COVID-19 vaccine

BBC HARDtalk: Pashinyan talks about Armenia’s relations with Russia, the United States, Iran and EU

President Sarkissian and PM Pashinyan hold working meeting

Captain Ruben Sanamyan to be awarded with title of National Hero

Opposition LHK’s Mane Tandilyan quits parliament citing health issues

Schools in Armenia to resume classes from September 15

PM names new deputy directors of NSS

Court awards Ucom’s motion to apply interim measure

Measurement works reveal 30 previously unknown stones at “Armenian Stonehenge” Carahunge

DW documentary retraces Armenian photographer Kegham Djeghalian’s career

Azerbaijani propaganda event in LA cancelled after Armenian community protests

Pashinyan congratulates Lukashenko on re-election as President of Belarus

UEFA Europa League qualifier draws reveal competition facing Armenian clubs