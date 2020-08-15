Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 August

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire regime nearly 300 times in one week – Artsakh Defense Ministry

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS.  The Azerbaijani troops violated the ceasefire regime nearly 300 times on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line in the period of August 9-15, during which over 6000 bullets were fired in the direction of Armenian border guards from different caliber weapons.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Artsakh, the front line units of the Defense Army took adequate counter-measures to protect their military positions.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan

 





