Armenian President congratulates President of Korea on National Day

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in on the National Liberation Day, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office.

‘’I record with satisfaction that since the establishment of diplomatic relations we have been able to establish warm and friendly relations between Armenia and Korea. Armenia is greatly interested in deepening multi-dimensional cooperation with Korea’’, reads the message.

President Sarkissian expressed conviction that joint efforts will give new impetus to the mutually beneficial cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan