LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-08-20

LONDON, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 14 August:

The price of aluminum is down by 0.87% to $1774.00, copper price is down by 0.11% to $6373.50, lead price is down by 0.41% to $1946.00, nickel price is down by 0.23% to $14186.00, tin price is down by 0.38% to $17588.00, zinc price is down by 0.50% to $2382.50, molybdenum price is up by 5.47% to $17857.00, cobalt price stood at $33200.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.