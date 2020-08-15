PM Pashinyan congratulates Indian Prime Minister on Independence Day

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi on the country’s Independence Day. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, the message reads, in part:

“On behalf of the people of the Republic of Armenia and on my own behalf, I warmly congratulate you and the friendly people of India on Independence Day.



Armenia highly appreciates the traditionally warm relations with India, anchored on our peoples’ centuries-old historical ties, goodwill and mutual trust. I am convinced that through joint efforts we will be able to impart a new quality, content to our bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the political, economic and cultural spheres and foster their comprehensive development.

I wish you good health and every success, as well as peace and prosperity – to the friendly people of India.”