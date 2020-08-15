Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 August

Nikol Pashinyan congratulates President of the Republic of Korea on National Day

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in on Korea’s national holiday - Liberation Day. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, the message reads, in part:

“I warmly congratulate you and the friendly people of the Republic of Korea on your country’s national holiday - Liberation Day.

Armenia highly appreciates the friendly relations and the ongoing effective cooperation between our two countries. I am confident that through joint efforts we will be able to make the Armenian-Korean bilateral agenda more comprehensive to the benefit of our peoples.

I wish Your Excellency robust health and every success, as well as peace and prosperity – to the friendly people of Korea.”





