Armenia economy minister hopes inbound tourism will resume in autumn

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan has expressed hope that inbound tourism to Armenia will resume in autumn this year.

“There are businesses that shut down during the coronavirus outbreak,” he said at a news briefing. “Compared to last year tourism turnover dropped more than 90%. Because there is no inbound tourism, these organizations have no income. We find the shutdown of these companies to be conditional, because they will immediately reopen when tourism flows will be restored,” he said.

He hoped that by late autumn tourists will start arriving to Armenia from some directions.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan