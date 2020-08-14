Armenian PM rules out influence on investigations

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government’s purpose is to strengthen and establish rule of law, an independent judiciary and advance the anti-corruption policy, PM Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with BBC HARDtalk.

“As far as criminal cases are concerned, or arrests et cetera, I should say we have courts, investigations bodies and prosecutor offices and it isn’t me to decide who should be detained and who should be released. Our purpose is rule of law, independent judiciary and anti corruption policy. And international community recognized our huge success on all those areas”, Pashinyan said.

