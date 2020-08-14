Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 August

Pashinyan addresses high court developments in BBC HARDtalk

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian authorities are seeking to do everything possible to have a high court fully compliant with the constitution, PM Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with BBC HARDtalk.

“We tried to have a constitutional court fully compliant with our constitution, because we had description of the constitutional court in our constitution but we had a totally different constitutional court in reality so we are going [ahead] and we are doing that to have a constitutional court fully compliant with our constitution,” he said, referring to the ruling bloc’s parliamentary decision on suspending several justices.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan

 





