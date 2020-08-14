Armenia reiterates need for int’l investigation mechanism of ceasefire breaches at Azerbaijan border

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has highlighted the need for introducing international mechanisms of investigations of ceasefire violations at the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

Pashinyan was speaking to BBC HARDtalk about the Azerbaijani military attack in the direction of Tavush Province, Armenia in mid-July.

“Azerbaijan started military attack against Armenia and it wasn’t separate action. Within long time the Azerbaijani president developed bellicose rhetoric saying he was going to solve the Nagorno Karabakh conflict using military force. As a result of that bellicose rhetoric, Azerbaijani government is facing a challenge to explain to their own society why they couldn’t solve the Nagorno Karabakh conflict through force”, he said, adding that the Azerbaijani attack failed even when the Azerbaijani government had spent billions of dollars on military at the expense of the Azerbaijani people’s welfare. He said the failure also diminished the myth of the Azerbaijani military superiority against Armenia.

“I can understand the situation of international community, every time hearing mutual accusations of each other on who violated ceasefire, and this continues again and again, that is why we propose to establish international mechanism for investigating ceasefire violations, and this is valid proposal by Armenia”, PM Pashinyan said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan