No new cases of COVID-19 in Artsakh over last 24 hours

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. The health ministry of Artsakh says there haven’t been new cases of COVID-19 in the country over the past day.

The number of active cases stands at 14.

The total cumulative number of confirmed cases in Artsakh is 251, with 236 recoveries as of August 14.

Artsakh hasn’t had coronavirus-related deaths so far. However, 1 person infected with the virus had died, but the death was determined to be caused by another pre-existing illness.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan