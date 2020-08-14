Armenian CDC reports 276 new COVID-19 cases

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. 276 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, the Armenian Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported. 267 patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 34164.

5 patients died from coronavirus complications over the past day, raising the total death toll to 814. The total death toll doesn’t include the deaths of 239 other people infected with the virus, who died from other pre-existing illnesses, according to health authorities.

The cumulative total number of confirmed cases stands at 41299.

As of August 14, the number of active cases stands at 6082.

A total of 181962 were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which 1465 in the last 24 hours.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan