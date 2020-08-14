Armenian Premier League kicks off
10:04, 14 August, 2020
YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. The Vbet Armenian Premier League is kicking off with the first match scheduled for August 14th at the Nairi Stadium where Alashkert will clash with two-time champions Ararat-Armenia.
On August 15th, FC Van will debut in the Premier League with a match against Gandzasar Kapan at the Charentsavan Stadium.
The Noah-Shirak and Ararat-Pyunik matches are scheduled for August 16 in Yerevan.
The first round will be wrapped up with the Urartu-Lori match on August 17.
Reporting by Varvara Hayrapetyan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
