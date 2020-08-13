YEREVAN, AUGUST 13, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Serbia Eldar Hasanov was arrested in Baku, not in Belgrade as Russian news outlets reported earlier, ARMENPRESS reports Azerbaijani media outlets inform, citing a source from the foreign ministry of the country.

Therefore, Hasanov was in Azerbaijani foreign ministry this morning. A few hours later he was arrested by the special services of Azerbaijan. This denies the information spread by Russian media that he was arrested in Belgrade.

Eldar Hasanov is accused of embezzlement of state funds allocated for foreign policy activities and other violations.

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan