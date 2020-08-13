Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 August

Eldar Hasanov was arrested in Baku, not in Belgrade

Eldar Hasanov was arrested in Baku, not in Belgrade

YEREVAN, AUGUST 13, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Serbia Eldar Hasanov was arrested in Baku, not in Belgrade as Russian news outlets reported earlier, ARMENPRESS reports Azerbaijani media outlets inform, citing a source from the foreign ministry of the country.

Therefore, Hasanov was in Azerbaijani foreign ministry this morning. A few hours later he was arrested by the special services of Azerbaijan. This denies the information spread by Russian media that he was arrested in Belgrade.

Eldar Hasanov is accused of embezzlement of state funds allocated for foreign policy activities and other violations.

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration