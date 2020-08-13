Decision to build foreign economic activity service center in Gyumri has strategic importance – PM

YEREVAN, AUGUST 13, ARMENPRESS. A consultation took place at the Government of Armenia, chaired by PM Pashinyan during which issues referring to the construction and future activities of the foreign economic activity service center in Gyumri were discussed.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, the official from the State revenue Committee reported that the center will start to operate at full scale from 2022, while at the moment construction works are underway. Tender for the second stage of the construction of the center has been announced. It was noted that ‘’one stop, one window’’ principle will be applied at the center for easing export and import procedures for entrepreneurs. According to the officials in charge, other services linked with importing and exporting will operate in the same center to save time for and extra resources for entrepreneurs.

PM Pashinyan emphasized the importance of consistent works for simplification of export and import procedures, ensuring favorable conditions for business, cutting time for providing documents. ‘’We must do our best to ensure good conditions and opportunities for entrepreneurs’’, Pashinyan said, emphasizing that the construction of the foreign economic activity service center in Gyumri is of strategic importance.

PM Pashinyan tasked to discuss all the opportunities headed by Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan that will foster the development of the center and creation of better conditions for business.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan

