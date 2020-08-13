Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 August

Azerbaijani Ambassador arrested in Serbia

Azerbaijani Ambassador arrested in Serbia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 13, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Serbia Eldar Hasanov has been arrested, ARMENPRESS reports Azerbaijani news outlets inform, citing the press release issued by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, Ambassador to Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro, Eldar Hasanov is accused of embezzlement of state funds allocated for foreign policy activities and other violations.

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration