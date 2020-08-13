Azerbaijani Ambassador arrested in Serbia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 13, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Serbia Eldar Hasanov has been arrested, ARMENPRESS reports Azerbaijani news outlets inform, citing the press release issued by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, Ambassador to Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro, Eldar Hasanov is accused of embezzlement of state funds allocated for foreign policy activities and other violations.

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan