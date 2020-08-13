Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-08-20

YEREVAN, 13 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 13 August, USD exchange rate up by 0.17 drams to 485.17 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 3.55 drams to 574.15 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.04 drams to 6.60 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.87 drams to 634.70 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 110.29 drams to 30134.89 drams. Silver price down by 38.37 drams to 402.6 drams. Platinum price down by 57.24 drams to 14662.66 drams.