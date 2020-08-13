Ucom employee awarded medal for cooperation by Committee of Investigations

YEREVAN, AUGUST 13, ARMENPRESS. Recently, an employee of Ucom N. Harutyunyan was awarded the medal “For Cooperation” of the Investigative Committee of the Republic of Armenia, making Ucom the first corporate entity to be awarded this high departmental award.

“On behalf of Ucom, I would like to thank N. Harutyunyan for rising professionally to the challenges she faced while performing her job responsibilities as well as for keeping Ucom's business reputation high among external partners,” said Ara Sergei Khachatryan, Director General at Ucom.

Harutyunyan, who has been awarded the medal "For Cooperation", provided professional support to the General Department of Investigation of Particularly Important Cases, the Department of Investigation of Cybercrime and High Technology Crime, the Department of Investigation of Crimes on Human Trafficking, against Sexual Immunity of Juveniles and Illegal Turnover of Drugs of the Investigative Committee of the Republic of Armenia, by ensuring that during the investigation of criminal cases full evidence was obtained in a timely manner by these departments via electronic media. She has years-long experience of cooperation with the Investigative Committee of the RA and has made a significant contribution to this field. The work N. Harutyunyan performed has played a significant role in disclosing a number of multi-layered crimes that have recently attracted serious public attention.