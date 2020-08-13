Armenian government announces relief program for tourism sector

YEREVAN, AUGUST 13, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved a new – the 23rd – relief program aimed at eliminating the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The measure concerns the tourism sector and is directed at helping businesses of the area keep their employees.

Miinster of Economy Tigran Khachatryan said at the Cabinet meeting the pandemic has caused nearly 70% drop in the tourism, accommodation and restaurant business turnovers.

Businesses meeting the requirements for the relief project will receive monthly grants from the government. Companies or entrepreneurs operating in the tourism and travel business, hotels and accommodation, booking, food and other services who launched their operations before March 31, 2020 and who have at least 3 employees at the time of application, are entitled to receive the aid.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan