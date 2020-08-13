Environment Minister orders dismantling of illegally built structures on Sevan beaches

YEREVAN, AUGUST 13, ARMENPRESS. The new Minister of Environment Romanos Petrosyan has ordered a clean-up operation at the Lake Sevan’s beaches to dismantle illegal structures.

Petrosyan’s spokesperson Davit Grigoryan said the process has launched.

“It was last week when Minister Petrosyan toured the shores of Lake Sevan peninsula. He ordered a speedy resolution to the recorded violations,” he said in a statement on August 13.

Workers are already dismantling and removing a café in the peninsula which a businessman had illegally built without a permit.

Minister Petrosyan had recorded 130 illegally built structures on the beaches of the lake during his visit on August 8.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan