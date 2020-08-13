Armenian CDC reports 229 new cases of COVID-19

YEREVAN, AUGUST 13, ARMENPRESS. 229 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, the Armenian Center for Disease Control and Prevention said. 405 people recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 33897.

3 COVID-19 patients died over the past day, raising the total death toll to 809. The total death toll doesn’t include the deaths of 238 other people infected with the virus, who died from other pre-existing illnesses, according to health authorities.

The cumulative total number of confirmed cases stands at 41023.

As of August 13 the number of active cases is 6079.

A total of 180497 tests were conducted so far, of which 1465 in the last 24 hours.

