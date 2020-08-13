Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 August

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-08-20

LONDON, AUGUST 13, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 12 august:

The price of aluminum up by 1.33% to $1789.50, copper price up by 0.30% to $6380.50, lead price up by 2.84% to $1954.00, nickel price up by 0.16% to $14218.00, tin price down by 0.39% to $17655.00, zinc price up by 0.61% to $2394.50, molybdenum price stood at $16601.00, cobalt price stood at $33200.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





