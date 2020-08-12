Time to pay more attention to economic bloc – PM Pashinyan convenes consultation

YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. A consultation took place headed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, addressing issues of implementing new anti-crisis measures in different economic branches.

‘’Today we have gathered to discuss our future measures to support the economy in the crisis situation. Up till now we have adopted 22 anti-crisis programs, some of which are completed, some are in process. We will make decisions based on discussions with the representatives of concrete branches, but we also have the issue of adopting a strategy of how we plan to overcome the economic crisis. We hope that the healthcare system is already near overcoming and it’s time to intensify our activities in the economic bloc’’, Pashinyan said.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, different programs were discusses, including measures to preserve jobs in crisis-hit tourism sphere.

Various proposals and observations were presented. The participants of the consultation expressed conviction that like the previous anti-crisis programs, the new one will also foster the economic restoration and development.

Summing up, PM Pashinyan tasked to finalize the programs and submit them to the discussion and approval of the Government.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan