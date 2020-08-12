Commandant’s Office predicts less than 100 coronavirus daily cases from September

YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. The Commandant’s Office of the state of emergency of Armenia predicts that new daily cases of coronavirus will be less than 100 in case of preserving the current dynamics, ARMENPRESS reports Deputy Prime Minister, Commandant Tigran Avinyan announced during the special session at the National Assembly.

‘’In case of preserving the present intensity of the spread of the virus, we assume that during the first 2 weeks of September the new cases will be under 100’’, he said.

Today the Government of Armenia prolonged the state of emergency by another month, but this time numerous limitations have been eased.

Particularly, Armenia is now open for foreign travelers as the ban on entry of non-citizens is being lifted, but it is envisaged that upon entering Armenia, if the traveler isn’t hospitalized they must self-quarantine for 14 days, however there is one innovation, they can get tested during these 14 days and in case of a negative result the self-quarantine regime is changed

The nationwide ban on assemblies and strikes are also lifted and replaced with a regulation on authorization, with the condition of maintaining safety guidelines. Assemblies can take place only if participating persons wear masks and maintain 1,5 meters distance from each other.

Organizing celebrations and entertainment events are also allowed, but with a maximum of 40 participants and maintaining coronavirus guidelines.

The possibility of enforcing restrictions on shipments through the customs border is also lifted. The electronic surveillance regulation is narrowed down.

Armenia has reported a total of 40,794 cases. 33,492 have recovered, 6262 are active cases. 806 patients died from COVID-19 and 234 patients with COVID-19 died of other reasons.

