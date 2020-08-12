Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-08-20

YEREVAN, 12 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 12 August, USD exchange rate down by 0.32 drams to 485.00 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.54 drams to 570.60 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 6.64 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.89 drams to 632.83 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 1,655.97 drams to 30245.18 drams. Silver price down by 0.14 drams to 440.97 drams. Platinum price down by 665.05 drams to 14719.9 drams.