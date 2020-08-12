Artsakh launches fundraiser for Lebanon

YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS/ARTSAKHPRESS. The Artsakh government task force launched by President Arayik Harutyunyan to organize and coordinate the provision of financial and material assistance to Lebanon’s Armenian community in the aftermath of the August 4 Beirut blast held its first session today.

Artsakh Ambassador-at-Large Rudik Hyusnunts said at the meeting that a fundraiser has been launched in addition to the provision of food supplies.

The Artsakh Treasury opened a special bank account for donations: AMD 22300612211100, USD 22300110153200, EUR 22300200153300, RUB 22300400153100 ArtsakhBank.

The fundraiser will last for one month.

Karabakh Telecom subscribers are also enabled to make donations by sending an SMS at 1208, mentioning their name and surname.

To ensure transparency, the authorities will regularly publish reports on social media on received donations.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan