Armenia working with Russia to bilaterally re-open air traffic

YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working with Russia in the direction of bilaterally re-opening air traffic between the two countries, the Deputy PM of Armenia Tigran Avinyan said.

“As you know, the Russian Federation publicly expressed readiness regarding bilaterally opening the borders. Our foreign ministry is working on bilaterally opening the borders and further regulations,” Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan told lawmakers.

However, he said the current coronavirus-related epidemiological situation doesn’t yet allow the re-opening of air and land borders with Georgia and Iran.

