Armenia revises mandatory face covering rules

YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian COVID-19 response task force is planning to make changes in the rules of mandatory face coverings.

“The mandatory face mask requirement in personal vehicles will be lifted, but the rule of wearing masks in public transport and taxis will remain in force,” Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan, the head of the task force and Superintendent of the State of Emergency operations told lawmakers in parliament.

“The requirement on wearing masks in some open public areas such as in the nature, forests will be revised”, he said.

The maximum number of permitted patrons for a single table at restaurants will also be revised, he said.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan