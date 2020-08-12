Government hopeful about ending state of emergency in September

YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan says hopefully the coronavirus-related state of emergency won’t be extended again after it ends in one month.

“I hope today the state of emergency is being extended for the last time,” Avinyan, the head of the COVID-19 response task force in charge of enforcing the state of emergency restrictions told lawmakers in parliament. "Today we assess the epidemiological situation in the country to be as average to mild. In terms of the healthcare system the situation is under full control,” Avinyan said, noting however that the daily new cases are still high, 100-200 people on an average.

The government extended the state of emergency, originally declared in mid-March, until September 11th.

The restrictions have been significantly reduced.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan