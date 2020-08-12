Opposition LHK party to introduce motion seeking to end state of emergency

YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. The opposition Bright Armenia party (LHK) faction of the Armenian parliament is planning to introduce a motion seeking to end the coronavirus-related state of emergency in the country.

The party said it deems the extension of the state of emergency to “harm all sectors of the country”.

LHK says “reasonable” restrictions can be maintained with amendments to existing laws on public health safety and emergency protection of population.

The government extended the state of emergency, originally declared in mid-March, until September 11th.

The restrictions have been significantly reduced.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan