Pashinyan calls for “exclusive discipline” of mask wearing to take chance of overcoming crisis soon

YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says Armenia has the chance to appear in a “state of overcoming” in autumn as the coronavirus safety guidelines are showing results and the numbers are dropping.

“Today we have a chance to be in an entirely different state in autumn, in a state of overcoming, regardless of what will be happening in the world. This is in case we learn to live with the coronavirus. This means one thing – an exclusive discipline of mask wearing. If we secure a proper level of mask wearing we can note that practically we’ve solved the coronavirus problem. If not, we will once again return to what we had in July,” the PM said at a Cabinet meeting, referring to the high numbers of new infections during the previous month. However, even if that were to happen, the healthcare system is ready for it, he added.

Pashinyan said the healthcare sector has been supplemented with new capacities lately, which will help it be ready for various health issues regardless of the coronavirus.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan