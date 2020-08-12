Turkey earthquake felt in Armenia
YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. The magnitude 4,2 earthquake that hit 12km south-east from the Turkish city of Igdir at 03:29 August 12 was also felt in Armenia, the Armenian seismic protection agency said.
The tremors were felt in the Armavir and Ararat Provinces at MSK 4, and in Yerevan at MSK 3-4.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
12:12, 05.06.2020
5 ways USAID helps Armenia to develop
15:22, 12.25.2019
2019 was productive year for Armenia-EU relations – political scientist
- 10:14 “Welcome to Armenia, dear compatriots” – Pashinyan to airlifted repatriates from Beirut
- 09:06 European Stocks up - 11-08-20
- 09:05 US stocks down - 11-08-20
- 09:05 Turkey earthquake felt in Armenia
- 09:04 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-08-20
- 09:04 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 11-08-20
- 09:03 Oil Prices Down - 11-08-20
- 08.11-21:08 AGBU raises over 2 million USD for Lebanese-Armenians
- 08.11-20:35 President Sarkissian and PM Pashinyan hold working meeting
- 08.11-20:15 Residence of the Artsakh’s President can be moved to Shushi
- 08.11-20:14 Artsakh’s Defense Minister, Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces discuss defense issues
- 08.11-19:43 Turkish drone kills 5 civilians in northern Iraq
- 08.11-17:43 Armenia responds to Turkey’s statement on 100th anniversary of the Treaty of Sevres
- 08.11-17:24 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-08-20
- 08.11-17:23 Asian Stocks - 11-08-20
- 08.11-16:45 Armenia sends more than 12 tonnes of planeload in third relief flight to Beirut
- 08.11-15:25 Artsakh President receives Armenia Chief of General Staff
- 08.11-14:22 Putin's daughter receives dose as Russia approves world’s first Covid-19 vaccine
- 08.11-12:57 Armenian High Commissioner for Diaspora holds multiple community meetings in Beirut
- 08.11-11:48 Armenia highlights La Francophonie family’s assistance to Lebanon
- 08.11-11:11 No new cases of COVID-19 in Artsakh
- 08.11-11:10 Armenia COVID-19: 160 new cases, 541 recoveries in last 24 hours
- 08.11-10:14 Aurora Humanitarian Initiative pledges $200,000 for Beirut Disaster Relief
- 08.11-09:11 Vanadzor defunct plant’s ammonium volumes deemed safe – Inspection chief
- 08.11-09:03 European Stocks - 10-08-20
20:03, 08.05.2020
Viewed 3933 times Armenia to send humanitarian aid to Lebanon – PM's spokesperson
11:47, 08.07.2020
Viewed 2647 times First Armenian relief plane to deliver 12 tons of aid to Beirut, more flights planned
09:18, 08.10.2020
Viewed 2295 times 100 years later, Woodrow Wilson’s legally binding verdict on Armenia-Turkey border remains in force
19:10, 08.07.2020
Viewed 2055 times Armenia ready to reconstruct some of the ruined buildings in Beirut
16:44, 08.08.2020
Viewed 1969 times Paula Yacoubian among 5 Lebanese lawmakers to step down in sign of protest