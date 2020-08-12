Turkey earthquake felt in Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. The magnitude 4,2 earthquake that hit 12km south-east from the Turkish city of Igdir at 03:29 August 12 was also felt in Armenia, the Armenian seismic protection agency said.

The tremors were felt in the Armavir and Ararat Provinces at MSK 4, and in Yerevan at MSK 3-4.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan