Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 August

Turkey earthquake felt in Armenia

Turkey earthquake felt in Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. The magnitude 4,2 earthquake that hit 12km south-east from the Turkish city of Igdir at 03:29 August 12 was also felt in Armenia, the Armenian seismic protection agency said.

The tremors were felt in the Armavir and Ararat Provinces at MSK 4, and in Yerevan at MSK 3-4.

 

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration