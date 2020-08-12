Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 August

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-08-20

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-08-20

LONDON, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 11 August:

The price of aluminum down by 0.79% to $1766.00, copper price down by 1.04% to $6361.50, lead price down by 1.91% to $1900.00, nickel price down by 1.28% to $14195.00, tin price down by 1.03% to $17725.00, zinc price down by 1.24% to $2380.00, molybdenum price stood at $16601.00, cobalt price stood at $33200.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration