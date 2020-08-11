Residence of the Artsakh’s President can be moved to Shushi

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan says it’s possible that the residence of the President can be moved from capital Stepanakert to Shushi, ARMENPRESS reports Harutyunyan said during an extraordinary session of the National Assembly.

Arayik Harutyunyan noted that the proposal can be discussed and implemented until 2022.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan