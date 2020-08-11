Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 August

Residence of the Artsakh’s President can be moved to Shushi

Residence of the Artsakh’s President can be moved to Shushi

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan says it’s possible that the residence of the President can be moved from capital Stepanakert to Shushi, ARMENPRESS reports Harutyunyan said during an extraordinary session of the National Assembly.

Arayik Harutyunyan noted that the proposal can be discussed and implemented until 2022.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration