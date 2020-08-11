Artsakh’s Defense Minister, Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces discuss defense issues

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. The delegation of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia headed by Chief of the Staff Lieutenant-General Onik Gasparyan visited the Republic of Artsakh on August 11.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Artsakh, accompanied by Defense Minister of Artsakh, Commander of the Defense Army Major-General Jalal Harutyunyan, Onik Gasparyan visited a number of military facilities in the eastern direction. The top level military officers observed the process of position fortification works, got acquainted with the living and service conditions of servicemen.

During the working visit a broad scope of issues of defense capacities of the two Armenian republics were discussed.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan