Turkish drone kills 5 civilians in northern Iraq
YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. Nearly 15 people have died from a Turkish drone strike in northern Iraq.
ARMENPRESS reports Alsumaria News informs that there are 5 Iraqi border guards and 5 members of Kurdistan Workers Party are among the victims. It’s mentioned that the drone killed also 5 civilians.
12:12, 05.06.2020
