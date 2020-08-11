Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 August

Turkish drone kills 5 civilians in northern Iraq

Turkish drone kills 5 civilians in northern Iraq

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. Nearly 15 people have died from a Turkish drone strike in northern Iraq.

ARMENPRESS reports Alsumaria News informs that there are 5 Iraqi border guards and 5 members of Kurdistan Workers Party are among the victims. It’s mentioned that the drone killed also 5 civilians.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration