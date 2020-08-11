Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-08-20

YEREVAN, 11 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 11 august, USD exchange rate up by 0.09 drams to 485.32 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.46 drams to 572.14 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.07 drams to 6.66 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.20 drams to 635.72 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 214.18 drams to 31901.15 drams. Silver price down by 0.85 drams to 441.11 drams. Platinum price вup by 112.06 drams to 15384.95 drams.