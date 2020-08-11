Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 August

Artsakh President receives Armenia Chief of General Staff

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received on August 11 Lt. General Onik Gasparyan, the Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces.

Minister of Defense of Artsakh Jalal Harutyunyan participated in the meeting.

The meeting discussed issues concerning army building and the Artsakh-Armenia partnership in the defense sector, President Harutyunyan’s Office said in a news release.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





