Putin's daughter receives dose as Russia approves world’s first Covid-19 vaccine

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin announced August 11 that his country has registered the world's first vaccine against the coronavirus, RT reported.

According to President Putin the dose is effective in forming immunity against the virus.

“As far as I know, a vaccine against the coronavirus infection has been registered this morning (in Russia) for the first time in the world,” RT quoted the Russian President as saying at a meeting with his Cabinet members. “I thank everyone who worked on the vaccine - it’s a very important moment for the whole world”.

Putin stressed that vaccination in Russia should be carried out on a voluntary basis.

He also revealed that one of his daughters has already been vaccinated.

"I know that it works rather effectively, forms a stable immunity, and, I repeat, it passed all the necessary inspections," the Russian President added.