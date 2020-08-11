Armenia highlights La Francophonie family’s assistance to Lebanon

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a phone conversation with the Secretary General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie Louise Mushikiwabo.

According to a readout provided by the foreign ministry, Mnatsakanyan and Mushikiwabo exchanged ideas on the developments taking place in the Francophone region and the directions of addressing the problems facing the La Francophonie. In this context, the sides addressed the Beirut explosion aftermath and issues concerning the provision of humanitarian aid to Lebanon.

Mnatsakanyan presented the Armenian government’s relief programs for Lebanon and stresses that Armenia – as a country presiding in the La Francophonie Summit – is attaching importance to the La Francophonie family’s assistance to the people of Lebanon in overcoming the crisis and honorably emerging from the devastating situation.

