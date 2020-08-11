Armenia COVID-19: 160 new cases, 541 recoveries in last 24 hours

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. 160 new COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed in Armenia in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 40593.

541 patients recovered, raising the number of total recoveries to 33157.

7 patients died over the past day.

So far, a total of 803 coronavirus deaths have been recorded in Armenia. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 234 other people infected with the virus, who died from other pre-existing conditions.

177322 tests were conducted since the outbreak began, with 968 in the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases as of August 11, 11:00 local time stood at 6399.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan