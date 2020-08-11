LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-08-20

LONDON, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 10 august:

The price of aluminum up by 1.22% to $1780.00, copper price down by 0.34% to $6428.50, lead price up by 0.28% to $1937.00, nickel price down by 0.37% to $14379.00, tin price up by 0.36% to $17910.00, zinc price up by 0.84% to $2410.00, molybdenum price up by 2.03% to $16601.00, cobalt price stood at $33200.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.